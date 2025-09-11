Greece reports 75 West Nile virus infections, five deaths

Athens, Sep 11 Greece's National Public Health Organisation (EODY) reported that 75 cases of West Nile virus infection have been confirmed in the country so far in 2025, including five fatalities.

Of the confirmed cases, 62 involved central nervous system (CNS) symptoms such as encephalitis, meningitis or acute flaccid paralysis, while 13 patients showed mild symptoms or none at all.

The five deaths were all patients aged over 71, according to EODY.

The organisation said the first cases of the virus this year were detected in July. Over the past two months, infections have been identified in 34 municipalities across 18 regional units. Six new domestic cases were reported in the past week, along with two imported cases, one from Serbia and one from Italy.

EODY warned that additional cases are likely to emerge in the coming period.

Elsewhere in Europe, infections have also been reported in Albania, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Romania and Serbia, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the Greek news agency AMNA.

According to the World Health Organisation, West Nile Virus can cause neurological disease and death in people. WNV is commonly found in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, North America and West Asia. WNV is maintained in nature in a cycle involving transmission between birds and mosquitoes. Humans, horses and other mammals can be infected.

West Nile Virus is a member of the flavivirus genus and belongs to the Japanese encephalitis antigenic complex of the family Flaviviridae.

West Nile Virus was first isolated in a woman in the West Nile district of Uganda in 1937. It was identified in birds (crows and columbiformes) in the Nile delta region in 1953. Before 1997, WNV was not considered pathogenic for birds, but at that time in Israel, a more virulent strain caused the death of different bird species presenting signs of encephalitis and paralysis. Human infections attributable to WNV have been reported in many countries in the World for over 50 years.

The largest outbreaks occurred in Greece, Israel, Romania, Russia and the USA. Outbreak sites are on major migratory routes. In its original range, WNV was prevalent throughout Africa, parts of Europe, the Middle East, West Asia, and Australia. Since its introduction in 1999 in the USA, the virus has spread and is now widely established from Canada to Venezuela.

