Greece: Roman-era statue unearthed in Athens

Athens, Dec 10 Greek archaeologists have unearthed a Roman-era statue in Athens, the country's culture ministry said.

The headless statue, made of white marble, depicts a nude male figure resembling a god in Greek mythology.

The statue, which is in good condition, was found a few hundred meters from the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus, at the foot of the Acropolis hill, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the Roman era, at the foot of the hill luxurious houses were constructed, and these houses were decorated with mosaics and sculptures, the ministry said on Monday.

Similar findings have been recorded in recent years during infrastructure development in the Greek capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor