Greece's inflation hits 29-yr record in May

Greece's annual inflation rate jumped to 11.3 per cent in May this year, reaching a 29-year record for the country.

The increase is linked to a large extent to the rise in energy costs over the past year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

Natural gas prices increased by 172.7 per cent compared to a year ago, electricity prices by 80.2 per cent and heating oil by 65.1 per cent.

Furthermore, a 35-per cent hike was reported in costs of housing, 18.8 per cent in transportation and 12.1 per cent in food and non-alcoholic beverages, according to ELSTAT's data. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor