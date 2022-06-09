Greece's inflation hits 29-yr record in May
By ANI | Published: June 9, 2022 07:20 PM 2022-06-09T19:20:55+5:30 2022-06-09T19:30:02+5:30
Greece's annual inflation rate jumped to 11.3 per cent in May this year, reaching a 29-year record for the country.
Greece's annual inflation rate jumped to 11.3 per cent in May this year, reaching a 29-year record for the country.
The increase is linked to a large extent to the rise in energy costs over the past year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.
Natural gas prices increased by 172.7 per cent compared to a year ago, electricity prices by 80.2 per cent and heating oil by 65.1 per cent.
Furthermore, a 35-per cent hike was reported in costs of housing, 18.8 per cent in transportation and 12.1 per cent in food and non-alcoholic beverages, according to ELSTAT's data. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app