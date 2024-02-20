Greece's PM embarks on 2-day state visit to India

New Delhi [India], February 20 : Greece's Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, arrived in New Delhi today for a State Visit to India, aimed at strengthening the Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

In an official post on X, Indian Diplomacy @IndianDiplomacy says, "Imparting further momentum to the Strategic Partnership!@PrimeministerGR @kmitsotakis of Greece is arriving in New Delhi today, on a State Visit to India. Take a look at the major milestones in the bilateral relationship between #IndiaGreece."

The visit highlights the growing economic, cultural, and defence cooperation between India and Greece. It underscores the shared commitment to deepening bilateral ties and addressing common challenges.

The visit is expected to yield significant outcomes in trade, investment, cultural exchanges, and defense cooperation.

Both countries are poised to explore new avenues for collaboration and reinforce their commitment to a future of mutual prosperity and cooperation.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a press conference that the"Invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (Greece), Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay a State visit to India from 21-22 February 2024. He will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. PM Mitsotakis will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 9th Raisina Dialogue, 2024 in New Delhi. He will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens."

"PM Mitsotakis will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and PM Mitsotakis will hold bilateral discussions and Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary," the release added.

The India-Greece relations have been elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during PM Modi's visit to Greece in August 2023. They are based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, and collaboration in the fields of security and defence, shipping, maritime and are marked by convergence on regional and global issues.

The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums.

This would be the first bilateral Head of State/Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years; the last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited Athens on 25 August 2023.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis's visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Greece.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor