Greek FM reviews bilateral ties with EAM Jaishankar during India visit; discuss IMEC Corridor: MEA

New Delhi [India], February 8 : Greek Foreign Minister, George Gerapetritis, during his recent visit to India, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two nations.

He also held discussions regarding the India-Middle-East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the developments in Indo-Pacific and East Mediterranean regions.

FM George Gerapetritis visited India from February 5-7 at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar.

"The Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including those in the Indo-Pacific and East Mediterranean regions. They also shared the view that the IMEC will further strengthen connectivity," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

During his meeting, Jaishankar congratulated Greece on assuming the non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council (2025-26).

According to the MEA statement, the Ministers reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and the progress made on various ongoing activities under the bilateral strategic partnership since the official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Greece in August 2023; and the state visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to India in February 2024.

The Ministers also recalled the directions of the two Prime Ministers to underpin the strategic partnership with a strong economic relationship and to double the volume of bilateral trade by 2030. In this context, they emphasized the importance of institutional mechanisms, such as the Joint Economic Committee, in effectively advancing trade and investment relations.

"The Ministers expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved under the framework of defence cooperation," as per MEA.

Further, the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of navigation for maritime security and international peace and stability.

Both the leaders also recognised the economic benefits of promoting regular mobility of the workforce between the two countries and agreed to work for the speedy conclusion of the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement.

The Ministers referred to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year between the two countries. A series of cultural events will be held both in New Delhi and Athens.

The Greek Foreign Minister also met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the visit, the MEA said.

