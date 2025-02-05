Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis arrives in India to strengthen strategic ties

New Delhi [India], February 5 : Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis arrived in India on an official visit, aiming to enhance diplomatic and strategic relations between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, welcomed the Greek minister, "Warm welcome to Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis of Greece on his official visit to India. His visit will further strengthen India-Greece ties & enhance our growing strategic partnership," in a post on X.https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1887138135122854316

India and Greece have historically maintained warm and cooperative relations, supporting each other on key international matters, including Kashmir and Cyprus. Greece has consistently refrained from making statements on recent developments in Jammu & Kashmir, aligning with India's concerns on the issue. Additionally, Athens has extended its backing for India's quest for a permanent seat in an expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC), reinforcing the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Indian community in Greece has steadily grown over the years. As per the 2011 Greek census, there were 11,333 Indian nationals in the country, with estimates now ranging between 13,000 and 14,000. The majority of Indian expatriates in Greece are of Punjabi origin, predominantly Sikhs, engaged in sectors like farming, construction, and manufacturing. Many individuals initially arrived on temporary permits and later secured residency through various amnesty programs offered by the Greek government, with the last major amnesty occurring in 2005.

Economic collaboration between the two nations has also seen significant developments in recent years. Indian infrastructure giant GMR Airports Ltd., in partnership with Greek company GEK-Terna, is leading an EUR 850 million project to construct a new airport in Kasteli, Crete. This marks the first major Indian investment in Greece, with a 35-year contract that includes five years of construction followed by 30 years of operational management. Additionally, Indian multinational UPL Hellas has established a presence in Greece, focusing on agricultural solutions, including fertilisers and bio solutions, catering to Greek farmers and the broader regional market.

Gerapetritis' visit is expected to further reinforce India-Greece relations, expanding cooperation in strategic, economic, and diplomatic spheres.

