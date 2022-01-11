Greek MEP Emmanouil Fragkos lambasts Pakistan for persecution of minorities

Greek Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Emmanouil Fragkos lambasted Pakistan over the ongoing persecution of minorities.

In a letter to Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of EU Commission, Fragkos said, "Everyday life for Christians, like for all Pakistan's non-Muslim communities, has been degrading and dangerous. Christians are treated as second-class citizens, as are Hindus and smaller religious minorities."

He also came heavy on European Union and said "no real moves have been made by the EU to overthrow the dominant, governmental policy of Islamist extremism".

"For several years, the international community has been silent, before the unacceptable situation of cultural decline inside Pakistan," he added.

He also gave examples of blasphemy cases related to the persecution of minorities.

"26 Christians, who have been condemned by the Pakistani society, using the unacceptable "anti-blasphemy legislation", said Fragkos.

These laws make non-Muslims vulnerable to enslavement or even physical extermination.

"The reason is that an "allegation for blasphemy", even if not proven in court, arms the extremists to "render Islamic justice", said the Greek MEP.

16 MEPs have also written on the importance of European intervention in Pakistan and elsewhere in tackling the persecution of Christians and other religious minorities.

Further, Fragkos questioned the strategy of the EU, with timetable and specific initiatives to deal effectively with the persecution of Christians and other religious minorities in Pakistan?

Post-2001, violence and discrimination against Christians in Pakistan have definitely increased. Seen as connected to the 'West' due to their religious belief, Christians have at times been made scapegoats for the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, as well as the enormous human suffering, is seen as a consequence of interventions in other countries with large Muslim populations, reported Center of Political and Foreign Affairs (CPFA).

Christians continue to suffer targeted violence and other abuses, including land-grabbing in rural areas, abductions and forced conversion, and the vandalization of homes and churches.

Pakistan's blasphemy laws continue to be a source of controversy and suffering, having extremely adverse effects on the accused and their families. A false accusation can be a punishment in itself since a number of cases have provoked brutal mob violence against the accused and their families, reported CPFA.

( With inputs from ANI )

