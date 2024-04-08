Greek military chief General Dimitrios Choupis receives Guard of Honour in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 8 : The Chief of Greece National Defence General Staff General Dimitrios Choupis received the Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns in Delhi on Monday.

Earlier, General Dimitrios Choupis laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi and paid respects to the fallen soldiers.

He also signed the visitors' book at the war memorial. Earlier in the day, Greek Ambassador to India Aliki Koutsomitopoulou welcomed General Dimitrios Choupis in Delhi.

In a post on X, Greece's Embassy in India stated, "Ambassador of @GreeceinIndia

Ms A. Koutsomitopoulou was delighted to welcome the Chief of the National Defence General Staff, General D. Choupis who is beginning his visit to India."

Earlier in February, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Delhi for a two-day State visit to India. He was accompanied by his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting with PM Narendra Modi and agreed to boost cooperation between the two nations in the shipping, connectivity and defence sectors.

"Had a productive meeting with PM @kmitsotakis earlier today. Our talks covered key areas like technology, pharmaceuticals, skill development, space and innovation. We also agreed to boost cooperation in areas like shipping, connectivity and defence," PM Modi had said in a post on X.

During his visit to India, he also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Notably, this was the first bilateral Head of State or Head of Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years, the last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008.

PM Modi had visited Athens on August 25 last year. The relations between India and Greece have been elevated to a 'Strategic Partnership' during PM Modi's visit to Greece in August 2023, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

