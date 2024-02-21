Greek PM calls on Vice President Dhankhar, leaders discuss 'deepening bilateral engagement between two nations'

New Delhi [India], Februray 21 : Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the two leaders underscored deepening bilateral engagement between both countries.

Sharing on social media platform X, Vice President Dhankhar posted, "The Prime Minister of Greece, H.E. Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today."

Both the leaders also underlined the historic, cultural and warm people-to-people ties between India and Greece.

Both the leaders also underlined the historic, cultural and warm people-to-people ties between India and Greece.

Greek PM Mitsotakis is on a two-day State visit accompanied by a high-level official delegation and also a 60-plus strong business delegation.

He arrived in the national capital on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi welcomed the Greek PM at the airport.

Notably, Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2024, which is scheduled to take place from February 21-23.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

Mitsotakis is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. During his visit to India, PM Modi and his Greek counterpart, Mitsotakis will hold bilateral discussions. PM Modi will also host a lunch banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary.

Notably, this is the first bilateral Head of State or Head of Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years, the last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008. PM Modi had visited Athens on 25 August 2023.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were among the top dignitaries at the annual event.

The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue will conclude on February 23.

Before concluding his visit, the Greek PM would also be visiting Mumbai before returning to his country.

Earlier today PM Modi held bilateral and delegation-level talks in the national capital with the visiting Greek Prime Minister and said that both countries have agreed to double their bilateral trade by the year 2030.

