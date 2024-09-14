Greek requests EU intervention for distortions in energy market

Athens, Sep 14 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis requested an immediate response from the European Union (EU) to distortions in the European energy market.

The distortions have resulted in extremely high electricity prices in central, eastern European and Balkan countries compared to Western European states, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Mitsotakis.

In a letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which was released by the Greek premier's office on Friday, he said that in Greece's case, wholesale electricity prices in the country have more than doubled from 60 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) (66 US$/MWh) in April to 130 euros/MWh in August.

Although Greece has made remarkable progress in accelerating energy transition, prices have risen to levels last seen in early 2023 amid the energy crisis, he said.

A similar situation was also reported in other countries this summer, Mitsotakis said, adding that disparities in prices, as well as other extra costs, undermine the spirit of the internal market.

In his letter, the Greek leader called upon the EU to act.

