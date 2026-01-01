"Greenland belongs to its people": European leaders push back against Trump, reaffirm NATO unity

Copenhagen [Denmark], January 6 : European leaders have issued a joint statement pushing back against renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump on Greenland, asserting that security in the Arctic must be addressed collectively.

In a letter released by the Danish Prime Minister's Office on X, the leaders reaffirmed Greenland's status within the transatlantic alliance, stating, "The Kingdom of Denmark - including Greenland - is part of NATO."

Joint Statement on Greenlandhttps://t.co/ORMWHpKEJt pic.twitter.com/wu1SdF1INN— Statsministeriet (@Statsmin) January 6, 2026

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Emphasising a unified security framework, the statement said, "Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them."

The leaders further underscored Greenland's political standing, stating, "Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland."

The joint letter was signed by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as the leaders of Italy, Spain and Poland.

While reiterating their position, the leaders described the United States as "an essential partner" in ensuring Arctic security. The coordinated message comes amid Trump's renewed focus on Greenland, a vast, sparsely populated territory with significant mineral resources.

The developments have raised concern in Denmark, which is responsible for Greenland's defence, particularly as Trump's remarks follow recent US military actions elsewhere.

Earlier, Frederiksen warned that any attempt by the United States to take over Greenland would mark the end of NATO.

Meanwhile, Greenland's Prime Minister sought to downplay the rhetoric, saying the territory intends to restore "good cooperation" with Washington.

Addressing reporters, Greenland's Nielsen said, "The situation is not such that the United States can simply conquer Greenland."

The joint statement followed remarks by US President Donald Trump focusing on Greenland after the ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor