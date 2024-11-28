Group of European countries pledge expanded support for Ukraine

Helsinki, Nov 28 The leaders of Nordic and Baltic countries, joined by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, voiced their continuing and expanding support for Ukraine.

The pledge was made as the prime ministers of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Poland and Sweden, along with the Foreign Minister of Latvia, began a two-day meeting at Harpsund, the retreat residence of the Swedish Prime Minister. Tusk attended the meeting as a guest, while French President Emmanuel Macron joined the debate via a phone link on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a joint press conference on Wednesday that the countries had agreed to increase their support for Ukraine, both by bolstering Ukraine's defence industries and by providing more ammunition.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said there would be direct investments in the defence industry in Ukraine. She added that aid to Ukraine must not face any restrictions.

When asked about a possible decline in US support under the incoming Trump administration, Tusk said Europe should be prepared to replace at least part of it, framing this as an opportunity to enhance European security.

In a joint statement published on Wednesday, the seven leaders present at the meeting endorsed Ukraine's Victory Plan and pledged to support its full European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor