Growth in patents, trademark filing shows India's rising scientific prowess: PM

New Delhi, Jan 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is ranked seventh in patent filing and fifth overall in trademarks globally.

In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said that in patents alone, there has been an increase of about 50 per cent in the last five years.

"In the Global Innovation Index too, India's ranking has improved tremendously and now it has reached 40th position, while in 2015, India was behind even the 80th position in the Global Innovation Index," he said.

Modi further informed that for the first time in the last 11 years in India, the number of domestic patent filing was more than foreign filing.

"It also shows the growing scientific prowess of India," he added.

Referring to World Yoga Day and International Year of Millets (2023), the Prime Minister informed that both the occasions are being commemorated on India's proposal.

"Yoga is related to health and millets also play an important role in health," he said.

Just as people have made yoga and fitness a part of their lives by taking active participation on a large scale, similarly people are adopting millets on a large scale, Modi added further.

"Today G20 summit events are going on in every corner of India and I am happy that in every corner of the country, wherever the G20 summit is being held, nutritious and tasty dishes made from millets are included in it... Indian Missions around the world are also making a lot of efforts to increase their popularity. You can imagine that this effort of the country and the increasing demand of millets in the world is going to give strength to our small farmers," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor