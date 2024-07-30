Guinea: Draft of new constitution sent to transitional president

Conakry, July 30 Dansa Kourouma, the head of the National Transitional Council of Guinea, on Monday presented the preliminary draft of a new constitution to Mamady Doumbouya, the transitional president, for advice before putting it to a national referendum.

The draft, incorporating opinions expressed by Guineans in more than two years of debates and consultations, specified that the mandate of the president shall be five years, renewable only once, and that the mandates of the National Assembly and the Senate will be five and six years, respectively.

The independence of the judiciary, the separation of executive, legislative and judicial powers, and respect for human rights are also points noted in the preliminary draft.

"Guinea will begin a decisive turning point in its history," Kourouma said, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the country must initiate a dynamic for the popularization of the text and encourage the engagement of citizens through public consultations, with the aim of moving toward its adoption through a referendum.

The draft also provides for the creation of a National Development Commission and a National Committee for Education and Human Rights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor