Guinea Football Match Video: Over 100 Killed Amid Clashes Between Fans at Soccer Match

A violent incident unfolded in Guinea's second-largest city, N’Zerekore, during a football match on Sunday, December 1, leaving more than 100 dead, according to hospital sources. Witnesses and medical professionals described harrowing scenes of mass carnage.

“Bodies are lined up as far as the eye can see at the hospital. Others lie in hallways, and the morgue is full,” reported a doctor who spoke on condition of anonymity. One medical source estimated around 100 fatalities, while another confirmed "dozens" had died.

Videos circulating on social media, yet to be verified, showed chaos outside the stadium, with multiple bodies on the ground. Enraged protesters vandalised and set fire to the local police station, witnesses said.

The violence reportedly began after a controversial referee decision led to fans storming the pitch. The match was part of a tournament held in honour of Guinea’s junta leader, Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 coup and installed himself as president.

Tensions have risen in Guinea under Doumbouya’s rule. Initially promising a return to civilian governance by 2024, the junta has instead cracked down on dissent, detaining opposition figures and suppressing protests. Although the junta’s transitional charter prohibits its members from standing in elections, Doumbouya’s supporters have been rallying for his potential candidacy in the 2025 presidential election.

Despite its vast natural resources, Guinea remains impoverished, with a long history of authoritarian governance. N’Zerekore, a city of approximately 200,000 people, is no stranger to unrest, but Sunday’s deadly clash highlights the ongoing instability in the West African nation.