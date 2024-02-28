Guinea's transitional president appoints prime minister

Conakry, Feb 28 General Mamady Doumbouya, Guinea's transitional president, appointed Amadou Oury Bah as prime minister, announced Minister Secretary General of the Presidency Amara Camara.

The announcement was made in a televised address late Tuesday night.

Amadou Oury Bah is a former collaborator of Cellou Dalein Diallo, Guinea's former prime minister and leader of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2008, he briefly served as minister of National Reconciliation, Solidarity and Relations with Institutions.

On February 19, Doumbouya announced the dissolution of the transitional government led by Prime Minister Bernard Goumou.

