Gujarat HC issues notice to Centre over pvt zoo permissions in Jamnagar

Ahmedabad, July 27 The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Central and state Zoo authorities directing them to file replies before August 18, when the matter will come up for further hearing.

A Public Interest Litigation was filed by Jamnagar-based Halar Utkarsh Samiti Trust seeking stay on transfers of scheduled animals and challenging permission to the private zoo in the category of mini zoo under rule 9 of the Recognition of Zoo Rules 2009 in Jamnagar. The zoo is developed by Reliance Industries Ltd.

When the matter came up for hearing before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice A.J. Shastrai, it decided to issue notices to the state government and Central Zoo authority after hearing the petitioner's advocate.

Chief Justice Arvind Kumar has pointed out that on August 18, "it will record the statement of the Central Zoo Authority and dispose of the matter."

In the earlier order dated July 7, the court had noted, "We noticed that the entire case of the petitioner is resting upon the recognition dated 17.08.2022 said to have been given by the Central Zoo Authority. However, the copy of the said order is not placed on record. In that view of the matter, grant liberty to the petitioner to produce the same.

"At this juncture, learned counsel appearing for the petitioner submits that he would apply for the grant of the said copy before the appropriate authority and after obtaining the same, he would produce it. As and when it is produced, the Registry is directed to list this matter."

