Gulf officials: First youth games in Emirates enhance sports development strategies

Dubai [UAE], April 2 (ANI/WAM): Officials in a number of sports federations in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries stressed the importance of the first Gulf Youth Games in improving players' skills, refining their abilities, and raising their level of readiness for future participations.

The UAE will host the first Gulf Youth Games from April 16 to next May 2 in various emirates of the country with the participation of 3,500 male and female athletes from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, under the slogan "Our Gulf is One... Our Youth is Promising."

They agreed, in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the idea enhances the goals of development strategies in the GCC countries, and raises the level of competitiveness, which paves the way for reaching the best practices that support achieving leading positions in continental and international championships.

Sheikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, Member of the Bahrain Olympic Committee and President of the Bahrain Table Tennis Federation, said: I extend my sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the National Olympic Committee, President of the Gulf Games. The first is for the youth for their support and keenness to make this important event a success, as it constitutes a youth and Gulf competitive forum in 25 individual and group games under the expressive slogan, "Our Gulf is one...our youth is promising," to embody the extent of rapprochement and cohesion between the Gulf Cooperation Council and what it enjoys. Our youth have the potential and capabilities to achieve titles and win in various regional and international competitions.

She stressed that this event, which is being held for the first time, enhances communication between Gulf youth, improves their skills, and helps them to present their best levels, which contributes to achieving Gulf achievements and gains in the sports sector for various games, in addition to that the tournament provides the opportunity for young athletes to show the energies they possess, and discover New talents, and qualifying promising and ambitious generations to compete in tournaments at the continental and international levels, which contributes to advancing the Gulf Olympic movement and positively affects the future of sports at the level of the GCC countries.

Sheikha Hayat Al Khalifa expressed her complete confidence that this tournament will achieve a resounding success and will be a prominent and important event on the regional sports agenda thanks to the UAE's experience in organizing the largest sporting tournaments and events, and in light of the great demand for participation by the various Gulf teams. It will be the best preparation for athletes to participate in the listed sporting events during the coming period in various forums, such as the Fourth Asian Youth Games in Tashkent 2025, and the fourth edition of the Summer Olympics in Senegal in 2026.

She pointed out that sustainability represents a fundamental pillar in the future through a wise vision of focusing on youth groups and promoting sports in the Gulf countries. She praised the idea of distributing competitions across the various emirates of the country, and said that this step will contribute to introducing the country's landmarks and its cultural and heritage identity.

She expected to achieve many positive results from the Gulf Games at the technical level for male and female players, and for the emergence of many talents in various sports, to support the strategic visions that represent the basis of future development.

His Excellency Sheikh Salem Al Amri, President of the Omani Athletics Federation and Vice President of the Arab Federation, praised the idea of the Gulf Youth Course, its objectives and its role in reaching the best outcomes that pave the way for improving the skills of male and female players from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. He said: We expect the tournament to witness strong competition and great momentum among Gulf youth, and everyone is a winner in this gathering. We wish success to all participants and benefit from this forum. We extend our thanks and appreciation to the government and people of the UAE for hosting this great Gulf event with its high meanings, values, and development goals.

Obaid Zayed Al-Enezi, Vice President of the International Federation and President of the Asian Judo Federation, called for working to continue these Gulf courses for youth, and ensuring their development, because of their great importance in supporting sports development in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with their historical legacy that enables them to advance their ambitions in the field. Raising the competitive level of its male and female athletes.

He said: Officials in the Gulf national federations must work to develop strategic and future plans to raise the level of the Sunni groups, and support the Gulf sports groups for their tangible impact on sports development that serves the ambitions and aspirations of the Gulf countries.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Madahka, President of the Qatar Chess Federation and Vice President of the Arab Federation, praised the idea of holding the first Gulf Youth Games, given the importance of its role in providing opportunities for international interaction, noting that it represents an important incentive for development and reaching the best indicators of future competitiveness for the people of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

He said: Focusing on youth groups represents an important foundation within the development strategies in the GCC countries, and we are all looking forward to the great goals of this Gulf gathering and its continuation in a way that enhances development plans. We are participating with 9 male and female players in chess competitions and they are in a good stage of readiness to participate and show their levels. The good one.

In turn, Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Al-Shadoukhi, Secretary-General of the West Asian Bow and Arrow Federation, stressed that the role of the Gulf Games is a unique opportunity for Gulf youth of both sexes to interact, gain experience, and raise the level of competitive capabilities, to develop artistic levels.

He said: There is a growing interest in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in sports development and building future generations in various sports, and this tournament is an important step in this path in the hospitality of the UAE, which hosts this large Gulf sports gathering, and the presence of youth groups under 15, 18 and 21 years of age. It represents an opportunity for unique interaction for them, to raise the technical level, and achieve many benefits related to sports development. (ANI/WAM)

