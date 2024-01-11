Gulshan Devaiah: I don't cave into the pressure of red carpets

Mumbai, Jan 11 Actor Gulshan Devaiah does not cave into the pressure of red carpets and does not mind repeating his clothes.

"I don't cave into the pressure of red carpets. I love my own sense of style, and with a background in fashion education, I tend to style myself on most occasions," said Gulshan Devaiah.

Unlike many celebrities who feel the weight of always presenting a unique look at every event, Gulshan takes a refreshing approach.

"A lot of backend work and money goes into getting the perfect red carpet look. I understand the nuances, but I don't believe in succumbing to that pressure," he added.

As a fashion graduate, Gulshan appreciates the artistry of clothing and believes that style is not about constant reinvention but about expressing oneself authentically.

"I don't mind wearing repeated clothes. I do my own styling, and I believe that's what makes it stand out," he asserts.

On the work front, Gulshan will be seen sharing screen space with Rasika Dugal in ‘Little Thomas’ and Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Ulajh’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor