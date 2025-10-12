Gunfights break out between Afghan and Pakistani forces along the border

Kabul, Oct 12 Tensions flared along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as heavy armed clashes erupted between Taliban forces and Pakistani security personnel.

The violence comes in the wake of an accusation by the Taliban that Pakistan carried out airstrikes on Afghan territory earlier this week.

According to officials from multiple Afghan provinces, Taliban fighters launched a retaliatory assault on Pakistani border posts, accusing Islamabad of violating Afghanistan’s sovereignty with air raids targeting the capital, Kabul, and other regions. On Thursday, two explosions were reported in Kabul and another in the southeastern province, followed by a statement from Afghanistan’s Taliban-run Ministry of Defence on Friday, blaming Pakistan for the attacks.

“In retaliation for air strikes carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul, Taliban forces are engaged in heavy clashes against Pakistani security forces in various areas along the border,” the Afghan military said in an official statement.

The gunfights reportedly broke out at more than six locations along the volatile 2,600-kilometre border, with both sides claiming significant military action. Taliban sources claimed they had captured three Pakistani border posts during the confrontations, while Pakistani officials countered that several Taliban positions had been destroyed in their response.

“We are responding with full force to unprovoked firing from the Afghan side,” a senior Pakistani security official said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Viral video footage, reportedly showing gunfire and artillery lighting up the night sky across the border, was shared by Pakistani security officials.

Afghan Defence Ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khowarazmi confirmed the cross-border attacks, stating that the Taliban’s operation was in direct response to Pakistan’s airspace violations and concluded around midnight local time.

“If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan’s airspace, our armed forces are prepared to defend it and will respond strongly,” Khowarazmi warned.

Pakistan has long accused the Afghan Taliban of providing a safe haven to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants who launch attacks across the border.

As of Sunday morning, there was no official statement from Pakistan confirming whether the border clashes had ceased. The situation remains tense, with fears of further escalation looming over the already fragile bilateral ties.

