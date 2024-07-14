Gunfire at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, secret service escorts former US President to safety

Pennsylvania [US], July 14 : Ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections, a reported gunfire incident disrupted former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, CBS News reported.

Following the incident, Trump was immediately escorted off stage by US Secret Service agents. He was taken away in a motorcade.

In the videos that went viral on social media, Trump could be seen bleeding from his ear. However, there was no official confirmation in this regard.

A top government official told CBS News that the former president is safe. "We have implemented protective security measures. This is being investigated further," the official said.

Further details are awaited.

