Gunman killed, three injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan

Amman, Nov 24 A gunman was killed, and three security personnel were injured in a shooting on Sunday morning near the Israeli embassy in Jordan, according to a statement from the Jordanian Public Security Directorate.

The statement said that the assailant opened fire on a patrol operating near the embassy and attempted to escape. A chase ensued, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which the gunman was killed.

The injured, who were taken to a hospital for treatment, are in moderate condition, said the statement, adding that investigations are ongoing, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor