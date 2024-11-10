Gunmen Attack Bar in Queretaro, Mexico; 10 Killed and Several Injured

Gunmen attacked a bar in the central Mexican city of Queretaro on Saturday, leaving 10 people dead, according to a local security official. The assailants opened fire inside Los Cantaritos bar, located in the city's historic district. Juan Luis Ferrusca, head of Queretaro's public security department, confirmed in a video posted on social media that the attackers arrived in a pickup truck, with at least four armed with long-range weapons.

Emergency responders confirmed the deaths of 10 people and reported that at least seven others were injured. One suspect has been apprehended, and the vehicle used in the attack was later found abandoned and set on fire. Although Queretaro is considered one of Mexico’s safer cities, the country continues to grapple with rising violence, much of it tied to drug trafficking and gang activity, resulting in over 450,000 murders since 2006.