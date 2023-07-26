Guns ‘N Roses wrap up European leg of World Tour in Athens in pure hard rock fashion

Los Angeles, July 26 Legendary hard rock band Guns’ N Roses (GNR) have been rocking it out at its 2023 World Tour, hitting both Europe and North America in various cities all the way from San Francisco to Budapest. With their latest show in Athens, Greece, the band wrapped up the European leg of their tour in splendid fashion, with a dazzled audience cheering on the veteran rockers.

Thanking their Greek fans for their love, the rockers performed many of their classics ranging from ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Sweet Child ‘O Mine’, ‘Don’t Cry’, ‘You Could Be Mine’ and many more. The band also dished out some of their lesser known tracks such as ‘Street of Dreams’, ‘Chinese Democracy’, ‘Back off B****’, ‘Civil War’, ‘Night Train’ and more.

Guns’ N Roses may be getting on with age, but that sure hasn’t stopped them. While Slash and rhythm guitarist Richard Fortus continued to dish out amazing riffs with Slash’s brilliant blues laden shreddy guitar solos, with Duff McKagen’s heavy bass, Frank Ferrer’s bombastic drumming, Melissa Reeds work on the keyboards and of course Axl Rose’s vocals who still can reach his high notes very well.

On their tour, the band was joined by other big acts such as Iron Maiden, Metallica, Dirty Honey, Alice In Chains, The Pretenders etc. On their North American leg of their tour, the band will be joined by bands such as Stone Temple Pilots, Foo Fighters, Motley Crue and more.

One of the most iconic bands of all time, Guns N’ Roses are one of the best-selling artistes of all time, having sold over 110 million records worldwide as well as garnering various accolades such as four MTV Music Awards, four Grammy nominations, one Juno Awards nomination, four American Music Awards, one Billboard Music Awards and more.

The band is also considered a key player in reviving rock’n roll with their dirty and gritty style when they released their 1987 debut album ‘Appetite For Destruction’ which is to date considered one of the greatest debut albums ever made.

The band’s gritty and raw style of rock which mixed heavy metal, punk rock, blues rock with some influence from thrash metal and speed metal was instrumental in the return of hard rock in its original form as many hard rock and even metal artists had started to become overly polished and poppy. Since then the band has influenced numerous artistes ranging from Stone Temple Pilots, Fozzy, Bullet For My Valentine, Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot, Stone Sour, Godsmack, Seether, Evanescence and many more.

