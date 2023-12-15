Guru Randhawa shoots new music video with rapper Rick Ross

Mumbai, Dec 15 Singer Guru Randhawa, who is known for ‘Lahore’, ‘Suit Suit’, ‘Ishare Tere’ and ‘Morni Banke’, is set to collaborate with American rapper Rick Ross for a new track. Guru took to his Instagram Stories and announced the collaboration Shot in Dubai, this fusion track is set to release anytime soon.

The untitled track is a Punjabi-English song. It’s a high energy pop record consisting of Guru Randhawa’s Punjabi lyrics with strong verses by Rick Ross.

Earlier, Guru Randhawa collaborated with Pitbull and Bohemia.

Recently, he released his new album 'G Thing’. The album features Guru collaborating with artistes such as Bohemia, Shehnaaz Gill, Sukh-E, and Arjun. The album has nine tracks including 'Deja Vu,' 'All Right,' 'Love Prayer,' 'G Class,' 'Chill Mode,' 'Da One,' 'No News,' 'Stuck on U' and 'Sunrise'.

