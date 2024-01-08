Gurugram: DLF's luxury residences sold out in 72 hrs; sales worth over Rs 7K cr recorded

Gurugram, Jan 8 Real estate major DLF has recorded sales of luxury residences in its latest offering, 'Privana South' here, at over Rs 7,200 crore.

This comes as part of its pre-formal launch sales. The units were sold off within 72 hours in its pre-launch phase.

DLF on Monday said the residential project is spread across about 25 acres in Sectors 76 and 77, Gurugram.

The exclusive enclave will comprise 1,113 luxury residences across seven towers, presenting 4 BHK apartments and penthouses.

The project offers a clear view of the Aravalli Range and is in the vicinity of the upcoming Haryana government's Safari Park project spread over 10,000 acres.

DLF officials said that each buyer was allotted only one unit, with about 25 per cent of the sales coming from Non-Resident Indians, and a booking amount of Rs 50 lakh.

Sectors 76 and 77 are well-connected with direct access to all the major hubs of Gurugram and Delhi. They offer smooth road travel to prominent destinations like Jaipur, Manesar, Panipat, Sonipat, Karnal and beyond.

