Gurugram property rates may jump by 70%

Gurugram, Nov 27 Property prices in Gurugram may see an unprecedented 70 per cent hike as new collector rates have been proposed by the district administration for the year 2024 on which objections have been sought from the people on the proposed rates till December 7, officials said.

The new collector rates proposed by the district administration in rural and urban areas have been posted on the district administration website.

People will be able to give their objections and suggestions on the collector rate till December 7. After hearing the claims and objections, the collector rates will be sent to the government by the administration.

District Revenue Officer Poonam Babbar said that the suggestions on the objections registered will be considered.

"Different committees will work for this. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, the new proposed rates and suggestions will be sent to the state government. The committee appointed by the government will complete its process and send information to the administration," she added.

As suggested by the administration, a 40 to 80 per cent increase in the rates of agricultural and commercial land in Badshahpur has been proposed.

In Farrukhnagar, increased prices have been proposed for agricultural land by 87 per cent and for commercial land by 35 per cent. Changes have been proposed in the rates of 61 to 70 per cent of residential and commercial land in the Wazirabad tehsil area.

