Gusty winds topple National Christmas tree at White House

Washington, Nov 29 Gusty winds blowing in the Washington D.C. area have toppled the National Christmas tree at the White House, the media reported.

At about 4.40 p.m. on Tuesday evening, the tree had fallen on its side, with at least one worker climbing atop the structure, CNN reported.

It was later righted, and the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony remains scheduled to take place Thursday.

Throughout Tuesday, the D.C. area saw wind gusts of more than 30 mph, with the highest reported above 40mph at Reagan National Airport.

The tree -- a 40-foot Norway spruce -- was installed on the Ellipse earlier this month, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

A previous tree, planted on October 30, 2021, was removed on November 11 after developing needle cast, a fungal disease that causes needles to turn brown and fall off, the NPS said.

The holidays are in full swing in the nation’s capital, with First Lady Jill Biden unveiling the White House holiday decorations this week.

The decor, revealed on Monday, features 98 Christmas trees, 72 wreaths, 2.8 miles of ribbon and more to fit this year’s theme: “Magic, Wonder and Joy” of the holiday season.

