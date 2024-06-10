Guterres congratulates Modi on starting third term

United Nations, June 10 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the inauguration of his third term, and looks forward to working with him, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The people of India should be congratulated, (and) the government, for organising an election of this size which is frankly unseen anywhere else in the world," Dujarric said.

About 642 million citizens voted at about 1 million polling stations manned by about 11 million polling staff across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor