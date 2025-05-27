Guyana: All-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor interacts with business community

Georgetown [Guyana], May 27 : The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor interacted with prominent members of the business community in Guyana.

Earlier in the day, the all-party delegation had met the President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Monday (local time).

The Indian delegation met the President of Guyana at the State House in Georgetown.

They also met the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir.

Describing his meeting with the Speaker of Guyana's National Assembly, Tharoor told ANI, "It was terrific. We had a very good visit to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Manzoor Nadir...He showed a great deal of understanding for our position and our concerns. And, each MP had a chance to contribute to the appreciation of the issue...It was very effective and we all complemented each other in conveying the concerns and determination of the Indian nation to the speaker of the Assembly."

During their visit to the National Assembly, the all-party delegation also participated in the signing of the book of National Assembly of the Parliament in Guyana.

All-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and the bronze replica of the Whitby ship in Guyana.

The all-party delegation paid floral tributes to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Promenade Gardens in Georgetown, Guyana.

The Indian delegation also offered floral tributes at the base of the bronze replica of the Whitby Ship. The Whitby Ship was the ship that brought the first Indians to Guyana in 1838.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

