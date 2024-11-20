Guyana, Barbados to confer their top awards to PM Modi

Georgetown [Guyana], November 20 : Guyana and Barbados are set to confer their top awards to PM Modi. The presentation of the awards will be made during the Prime Minister's historic visit to Guyana.

Guyana will confer its highest national award, 'The Order of Excellence' to PM Modi. Barbados will confer the prestigious 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Dominica had ealier announced its highest National Award-"Dominica Award of Honour" to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This was conferred in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica.

Earlier, Nigeria too felicitated the Prime Minister with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

This made PM Modi the second foreign dignitary to receive this honour. Queen Elizabeth is the only other foreign dignitary who was awarded the GCON, in 1969

This takes the tally to 19 international awards which have been conferred on the Prime Minister.

Earlier the Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Georgetown Guyana and was recieved at the airport by President Irfan Ali and PM Mark Phillips.

"Landed in Guyana a short while ago. Gratitude to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, PM Mark Anthony Phillips, senior ministers and other dignitaries for coming toPM Modi the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in 56 years.

The PM will co-chair the second India-CARICOM Summit alongside the Prime Minister of Grenada, the current Chairman of CARICOM, in the presence of leaders from all CARICOM countries. He is also scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with President Irfaan Ali and address the National Assembly of Guyana.

India-Guyana relations are classified by structured bilateral mechanisms, including a joint commission at the ministerial level and periodic consultations between foreign offices. Cultural exchange programs and a joint business council, established between the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), further bolster ties.

