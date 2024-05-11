Guyanese political power broker faces second sexual assault accusation

Georgetown [Guyana], May 11 : A prominent figure in Guyanese politics finds himself embroiled in yet another controversy as allegations of sexual assault resurface, marking the second time in less than a year, CNN reported.

Sarah Aneesah Hakh, an economist, has come forward with accusations against former Minister Nigel Dharamlall, alleging incidents of assault spanning 2020 and 2021.

During an online press conference in Georgetown, Hakh recounted her experiences, asserting that Dharamlall, then Guyana's senior minister of regional development, sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. The first incident, she claimed, transpired during a business meeting, leaving her profoundly disturbed. "The fact that he is still in that party is mind-boggling to me," expressed Hakh, visibly perturbed by the situation, according to CNN.

Dharamlall recognised as a power broker in Guyanese politics, has adamantly denied the accusations, dismissing them as baseless. In a statement posted on his Facebook page, he vehemently refuted each allegation, attributing Hakh's claims to "campaign to tarnish" his reputation, saying, "her demeanor towards me changed fundamentally after I rebuffed her advances and spurned her attempts to engage in an intimate relationship."

Despite the controversy swirling around him, Dharamlall recently ascended to the executive committee of Guyana's ruling People's Progressive Party, showcasing his enduring influence within the political landscape. Photographs depicting him alongside Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo attest to his continued presence in the highest echelons of power.

This isn't Dharamlall's first brush with scandal. Last year, he resigned from both his cabinet position and parliament following allegations of rape by an indigenous teenage girl, which he vehemently denied. Although the girl later recanted her accusation, some viewed the withdrawal with suspicion, speculating about potential government interference or coercion.

Critics, including women's rights groups like Red Thread, have lambasted authorities for their handling of such cases, citing concerns about impunity and discouragement of victims from stepping forward.

"It is of great concern that the public nature of this complaint, the powerful political status of the suspect, the discontinuance of the matter at this early stage and the haste with which this investigation was ended, will reinforce the perception of impunity, and inevitably discourage other victims of sexual violence from coming forward," it said in a statement.

Hakh, once viewed as a rising star in Guyana, detailed her harrowing encounters with Dharamlall, shedding light on the power dynamics at play. She recounted the first assault, which occurred during a meeting regarding her potential role as a regional executive officer, describing Dharamlall's coercive actions in horrible detail.

Hakh told reporters on Friday that she told Dharamlall to stop several times, saying she is a lesbian and "this is not something I came here expecting to do and can't offer anything."

"I was violated against my will by a man who exploited my situation and tried to entrap me in a compromising situation due to my future contract with the ministry," she said, as reported by CNN.

Her second encounter, she claimed, unfolded in 2021 during discussions about grievances with the Ministry of Local Government, further underscoring the pattern of abuse she alleges.

Despite the trauma inflicted upon her, Hakh hesitated to report the incidents to the police, citing fears of corruption within the system and potential repercussions within her own community, which had business ties with Dharamlall.

"I knew I was going up against something that was dangerous and my whole strategy was that if I made a report that was preemptive, and it didn't go anywhere, I automatically had no credibility," she told the press conference on Friday, adding that she finally filed a police report on May 9.

However, fuelled by a desire to empower other victims and challenge the culture of silence surrounding sexual violence, Hakh recently filed a police report and cyberbullying charges against Dharamlall.

Hakh said she decided to go public with her allegation because "I need to give victims the strength to know that they're not alone, and that there is no shame in what happened to them," as reported by CNN.

