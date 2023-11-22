Gwyneth Paltrow hails magic mushrooms in addressing mental illness

Los Angeles, Nov 22 Actress Gwyneth Paltrow approves of the use of magic mushrooms in mental health treatment.

The 'Iron Man' actress has studied research on the subject and backs the use of psychedelics when it comes to "addressing" certain issues.

"I think that psychedelics are going to absolutely be - and currently are - the next most interesting area in addressing mental health," she said as she hailed medicinal mushrooms a slay when playing a game of "Slay or Nay" with People magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said she will "say yes to a sound bath" any chance she gets because she considers them to be "really healing," and she's also a fan of lemon water.

She said: "Lemon water is a slay. It's very good for the body, good to flush out, great to drink first thing in the morning."

But the 51-year-old star - who is married to Brad Falchuk and has two children with ex-husband Chris Martin - gave face taping to prevent wrinkles a nay, because she doesn't think it worked.

However, she pondered: "I remember my mother having these things called Frownies when I was little that she taped a triangle to her forehead, but actually she didn't have a lot of forehead wrinkles, so maybe they work."

When it comes to slugging, the practice of coating the skin in petroleum jelly for hydration, the actress is neutral.

Paltrow and Martin, 46, have managed to make their kids their number one priority since their break-up.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor