"H-1B policy to prioritise investment in America, calls for reducing trade with Russia": US spokesperson

New York [US], September 25 : The US State Department's Hindustani Spokesperson, Margaret MacLeod, on Thursday underlined Washington's stance on H-1B visas and reiterated concerns over continued trade with Russia, particularly in the context of oil imports, amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"H-1B is a policy to prioritise investment in the American IT sector. We want to invest in American citizens, first and foremost, in training them."

She also addressed the issue of purchasing oil from Russia, linking it to the war in Ukraine. "You also mentioned buying oil from Russia. US President Trump clearly stated that he wants to end the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, so that no more lives are lost, and as long as Russia makes income by exporting oil, these economic resources will be used to purchase weapons. That's why America wants to minimise trade with Russia," she said.

She further referred to US President Donald Trump's address at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), stating that the country's diplomatic focus remains anchored on key principles, "peace, sovereignty, and independence."

"The US government is focusing on three priorities this year. We're focusing on peace, sovereignty, and independence, and we believe that these principles are not only the foundation of the United Nations' founding charter but also the foundation of a prosperous, stable, and peaceful world," she said.

"At times, over these 80 years, the United Nations has drifted away from this primary objective. We aim to collaborate with other member states to make the United Nations a more accountable, equitable organisation," she added.

Meanwhile, President Trump, during his hour-long speech at the General Debate of the UNGA, accused China and India of being the "primary funders" of the Ukraine war through their continued purchase of Russian oil.

"China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil," Trump said.

The remarks came amid global discussions dominated by various conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. Trump's comments also follow his administration's recent decision to raise tariffs on India's imports of Russian oil. The additional 25 per cent levy imposed by the US pushed the total tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent, one of the highest globally.

