Hackers Leak Documents From NASA and Pentagon IT Services Provider Leidos Holdings

Cyber criminals have leaked internal data of Leidos Holdings Inc, an information technology (IT) company which provides services to NASA, Pentagon and Homeland Security, as per the Bloomberg News report. The company recently came to know about the hacking issue and believes the documents were taken during a previously reported breach of a Diligent Corp. However, the company said its investigating the cyberattack.

The Virginia-based company used the Diligent system to host information gathered in internal investigations, the report said, citing a filing from June 2023. The company manage data from the US Department of Defense. Leidos, in its statement, stated that it has confirmed that the issue stems from a previous incident affecting a third-party vendor for which all necessary notifications were made in 2023.

"This incident did not affect our network or any sensitive customer data," the company said. A spokesperson for Diligent said the issue seems to be related to an incident from 2022, affecting its subsidiary Steele Compliance Solutions. The company notified impacted customers and had taken corrective action to contain the incident in November 2022.