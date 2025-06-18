"Had an excellent meeting": PM Modi on meeting Canadian PM on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis

Kananaskis [Canada], June 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

PM Modi complimented Canadian PM Carney on the successful hosting of the summit and expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening India-Canada relations and emphasised the shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law that binds India and Canada together.

"Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Complimented him and the Canadian Government for successfully hosting the G7 Summit. India and Canada are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and rule of law. PM Carney and I look forward to working closely to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship. Areas like trade, energy, space, clean energy, critical minerals, fertilisers and more offer immense potential in this regard," PM Modi posted on X.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for the invitation extended to India to participate in the high-level gathering. "I am very grateful to you for inviting India to G7 and I am also fortunate that I have got this opportunity to visit Canada once again after 2015 and connect with the people of Canada," he said.

He also underscored India's global leadership and contributions. "India is the largest democratic country in the world. As the chair of the G20 Summit, India has taken many initiatives that are beneficial for the world. Today, there is a great opportunity to take the strong foundation that India has laid in the G20 in a new form towards its execution in the G7. India has always been willing to use this opportunity for global good and will remain so in future too," he added.

PM Modi also said that India and Canada relations are very important in many ways as Canadian companies have made significant investments in India, leveraging the country's vast market potential and skilled workforce. Conversely, Indian businesses have also established a substantial presence in Canada, contributing to the country's economic growth and diversity.

"This is the first time I have got the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister after his election, so I congratulate him for his grand victory in this election and in the coming period, India and Canada will progress together in many areas with him," added PM Modi.

PM Modi's visit to Canada comes after a period of friction between New Delhi and Ottawa, triggered by Canadian allegations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Canada in 2023.

India had strongly rejected the allegations. The diplomatic standoff escalated as both countries expelled senior diplomats in a tit-for-tat response. New Delhi has consistently voiced concerns about extremism and anti-India activities on Canadian soil and urged Canadian authorities to take concrete steps to curb such elements.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge to attend the G7 Summit, marking his return to Canada after nearly a decade.

Canadian PM Mark Carney received PM Modi as he arrived at the venue of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

This marks his sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit and his first visit to Canada in a decade. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Calgary airport, where India's acting high commissioner, Chinmoy Naik, was among those who received him.

Upon arriving in Calgary, Canada, PM Modi on Monday (local time) said he will meet various leaders at the G7 Summit and share his thoughts on important global issues.

PM Modi said he will also emphasise the priorities of the Global South. This visit is part of PM Modi's three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South."

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi will be participating in G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world.

"At the invitation of PM @MarkJCarney, PM @narendramodi arrives in Alberta, Canada for the G7 Summit. PM will be participating in @G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world. PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines,"Jaiswal posted on X.

The Prime Minister arrived in Canada after concluding his visit to Cyprus. PM Modi's visit to Canada marks a significant moment in bilateral ties following a phase of strained diplomatic relations.

The G7 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (EU). This marks PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor