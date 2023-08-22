Had never thought I would be able to do film like Akelli, says Nushrratt

Mumbai, Aug 22 Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who will soon be seen in a survival thriller drama titled 'Akelli', had never thought that she would ever be able to do a film like 'Akelli'.

The actress will soon be seen in the film 'Akelli', the trailer of which has received great response from the audience.

She shared about the film, her character and her experience of working with Israeli stars in the film.

Talking about her experience of shooting this film, Nushrratt said: "To be honest, I had never thought I would be able to do a film like this. But yes I have done it. Sometimes, when I see myself in a certain scene, I feel how I did this. It feels so unrelatable. But I am happy I did this film."

Sharing about her character and the film, the actress said: "I play the character of Jyoti in the film who is a very simple girl from Amritsar. She stays with her mother and her nephew. She gets a job outside India and to support her family, she goes to a country which is not very peaceful. As soon as she reaches Iraq, there is an ISIS attack. The story is then about her survival amid that difficult time and how she manages to come back to her country."

Nushrratt worked with Israeli stars in the film.

Sharing about her experience of working with them, she said, "It was a wonderful experience. When you work with actors from different languages, cultures, there is a lot to learn from them. They have different shooting techniques, you learn how they deal differently with the same scene, how they apply their logic and then perform. It is great fun."

Film 'Akelli' is a thriller drama directed by Pranay Meshram and stars Nushrratt in the lead role.

The film is all set to release on August 25 in cinema.

