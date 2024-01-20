"Had valuable talks to strengthen ties" with EAM Jaishankar: Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Kampala [Uganda], January 20 : Bangladesh Foreign Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud said he had valuable talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to strengthen India-Bangladesh ties.

"Glad to meet with foreign minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar in Kampala at NAM summit. We had valuable talk to strengthen our ties," the Bangladesh Foreign Minister wrote on 'X'.

EAM Jaishankar on Saturday held a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Mohammed Hasan Mahmud on sidelines of the NAM Summit in Kampala and noted that relations between the two countries "are growing from strength to strength".

Jaishankar also congratulated Hasan Mahmud on his appointment as the Bangladesh Foreign minister and said he "looks forward to receiving him in Delhi soon."

Taking to X, the EAM said, "So glad to meet with my new Bangladesh counterpart FM Dr. Mohammed Hasan Mahmud in Kampala today. Congratulated him on his appointment and wished him all success. India-Bangladesh relations are growing from strength to strength. Look forward to receiving him in Delhi soon."

Earlier today, on the sidelines of the NAM summit in Uganda, Jaishankar met his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki and held a comprehensive discussion on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In conversation with the Palestinian leader, EAM reiterated India's support for a two-state solution and also exchanged views on humanitarian and political dimensions.

Taking to X, the EAM shared about his meeting with the leader saying, "Good to meet with Palestinian FM Dr. Riyad al-Maliki in Kampala this afternoon. Had a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Exchanged views on its humanitarian and political dimensions. Reiterated India's support for a two-state solution. Agreed to remain in touch."

EAM Jaishankar also called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe."Pleased to call on Sri Lankan President @RW_UNP on the sidelines of the NAM Summit in Kampala," Jaishankar posted from his official X handle on Saturday.

"Appreciate his continued guidance for the advancement of our bilateral initiatives. India's commitment is reflected in our Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policy," the EAM added.

The External Affairs Minister has been holding meetings with various foreign dignitaries at the two-day NAM summit.

Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar met with his counterparts from Bolivia, Azerbaijan, Venezuela, Serbia and Bahrain.

In his meetings with the leaders, Jaishankar exchanged views on regional and global issues and discussed bilateral relations.

The EAM also shared glimpses from the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, which commenced here on Friday.

Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the 19th NAM Summit under Uganda's leadership. The event this year, themed 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence', has brought together delegates from more than 120 developing countries on a platform of crucial historic significance.

The NAM is a forum of 120 countries not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

