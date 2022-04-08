Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 31 years in jail by Pak court

Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed, the co-founder of the terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba and the chief of another terror outfit, Jamaat-ud-Dawah, has been sentenced to 31 years in prison in two cases, Pakistan's media reported. The anti-terrorism court, which convicted Saeed, also imposed a fine on the dreaded terrorists. Saeed has been named as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the United States. He was listed under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

Hafiz Saeed had been sent to jail earlier by the anti-terrorism court. In 2020, he was sentenced to over 15 years in jail in one of the several terror financing cases against him. Saeed, who has planned and funded several terror attacks, was the mastermind behind the devastating 2008 attacks in Mumbai - a series of terrorist strikes in 2008, when 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Toiba carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks for four days across India’s financial capital. 166 people were killed and hundreds were injured.

