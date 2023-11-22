Hailey Bieber shows her 'go to vibe' makeup in new video

Los Angeles, Nov 22 Model Hailey Bieber has declared it’s time for "sugar plum fairy" winter.

The model unveiled her “go to vibe” when she does her makeup during the winter season.

Hailey shared a video of her getting ready via TikTok on Tuesday, reports 'People' magazine.

“When I was 16, I was the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker. This is my 2023 version of that makeup. My go to vibe for the holiday season", Hailey wrote in the clip’s caption.

The Nutcracker track ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’ played over the video as the clip played of Hailey applying her “Sugar Plum Fairy”-inspired makeup look.

Throughout the video, Hailey is seen applying concealer under her eyes, a light pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a subtle shimmery highlighter, and a light bronzer across her cheeks and her brow bone.

As per People, she then layered a light pink shimmery eye shadow that she topped with a gloss to add more shimmer.

The model showed off how she created a laminated effect on her eyebrows.

Hailey then applied a bit more shimmer and added highlights to the tops of her cheekbones and the tip of her nose.

Next, she added some finishing touches, including drawn-on freckles across her nose, and applied a deep mauve lip liner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor