Hajj pilgrims perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah

Mina [Saudi Arabia], June 17 (ANI/WAM): The pilgrims performed Tawaf Al-Ifadah (circumambulation) today amid a system of services inside the Grand Mosque.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that the General Presidency of the Care of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs and other concerned authorities organised pilgrims' entry to the Grand Mosque through specific doors for each group of pilgrims to perform the Tawaf around the Holy Kaaba, which contributed to the flow and facilitation of pilgrims' movement. (ANI/WAM)

