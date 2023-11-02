Half of all Afghan population living in poverty:World Bank

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 2 : In its latest monthly report known as the "Afghanistan Economic Monitor," the World Bank has noted that half of all Afghans are living in poverty, as reported by Tolo News on Thursday.

According to the report, total exports amounted to USD 1.3 billion from January to September 2023, marking a slight decrease of 0.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. Pakistan remains Afghanistan's largest export market, accounting for 55 per cent of total exports, followed by India at 29 per cent.

The report further reveals that imports reached USD 5.7 billion, showing a 27 per cent growth. Khairuddin Maiel, deputy of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, commented, "Certainly, in these nine months, our exports have decreased, and the reason for the decrease is that we did not export coal from the country, and secondly, we had these problems at the borders with our neighbours."

Economist Sayar Qurishi highlighted, "One of the main reasons why Afghanistan's economy is in the current situation is that after the fall of the republic and the suspension of international aid, unfortunately, the economy has shrunk by 25% in the last two years."

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and the World Food Programme issued a joint statement warning that acute food insecurity is likely to deteriorate further in 18 hunger hotspots, comprising a total of 22 countries, Tolo News reported.

The Ministry of Economy emphasised the necessity for the international community to remove the restrictions imposed on the economic sector for economic progress in the country. Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy of the Ministry of Economy, stated, "Our demand from the international community is not to make the people of Afghanistan suffer and for the economic progress and development of Afghanistan. The removal of restrictions and obstacles is a necessity."

Previously, the World Bank had reported that Afghanistan's economy had stagnated and the unemployment rate in the country had doubled after the establishment of the Islamic Emirates, Tolo News reported.

