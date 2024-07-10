Hamad Al Sharqi receives Fujairah Culture and Media Authority team

Dubai [UAE], July 10 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received Nasser Muhammed Al Yamahi, Director-General of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, and the accompanying delegation winners of the Arab Radio and TV Festival awards in Tunisia at his palace in Al Rumaila.

Sheikh Hamad listened to a detailed explanation about the authority's participation in this significant Arab event and the awards deserved by the programmes and works that participated in.

Al Yamahi thanked the Ruler of Fujairah for this meeting and for the unlimited support he provides for culture and media in Fujairah. (ANI/WAM)

