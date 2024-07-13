Hamas accuses Israel of "planned massacre" after over 70 Palestinians killed in Gaza City

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 : Over 70 Palestinians were killed in a violent incident in Gaza City on Friday, with a Hamas official accusing Israeli authorities of orchestrating a "planned massacre," as reported by Al Jazeera.

Ismail al-Thawabta, Director-General of the Hamas Government Media Office, claimed that the Israeli military directed thousands of Palestinians in eastern Gaza City to move to western and southern neighbourhoods and then opened fire on them once they arrived.

He further disclosed that rescue crews have recovered 70 bodies from the Tal al-Hawa area, and at least 50 people remain missing, according to al-Thawabta.

"Some displaced people were pointing to the Israeli army, carrying white flags and saying, 'We are not fighters; we are displaced.' But the Israeli occupation army executed these displaced people with cold blood," al-Thawabta said.

"The Israeli army was planning to carry out that massacre in Tal al-Hawa."

He called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its "war of extermination" against Palestinians.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric condemned the recovery of the bodies in Gaza City, calling it "yet another tragic example of the toll on civilians" in the ongoing conflict.

This incident adds to a series of devastating events that have caused significant loss of life and displacement in Gaza.

According to reports, the death toll from the incident has risen to over 70, with many others injured. The UN has reiterated its call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages taken during the conflict.

"While this conflict is going on, it is not only impossible to give people the medical support they need, the food they need, the shelter they need, but also the dignified burial that they need," Dujarric said.

The spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres added that there will be "a need for accountability" when the conflict in Gaza ends. "But right now, people are hungry. People need water. People need medical help. And that's what we're trying to do in the middle of a combat zone," he said.

Since Israel's war on Gaza erupted in October, the West Bank has also seen a surge in violence.

According to Palestinian officials, at least 553 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank, and 9,510 have been detained.

About 3 million Palestinians live in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where more than 500,000 Israelis reside in over 100 settlements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor