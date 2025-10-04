Hamas' agreement to peace plan not about Gaza but "long sought peace" in Middle East, says Trump

Washington, DC [US], October 4 : US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) expressed confidence regarding Hamas' willingness to ensure peace in Gaza, after the militant group agreed to the 20-point peace plan introduced by him earlier this week.

Trump mentioned that the issue is not about peace in Gaza alone but in the whole of Middle East region. He further said that Israel should stop its attacks in Gaza so that it can quickly release its hostages.

"Based on the statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it's far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Hamas on Friday (local time) agreed to release all Israeli hostages, whether dead or alive, in response to the 20-point Gaza peace plan introduced by US President Donald Trump earlier this week, Al Jazeera reported.

"In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement," Hamas said in a statement released on Telegram, quoted by Al Jazeera.

The group also agreed to hand over the Gaza administration to an independent Palestinian technocrats' body "based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support."

"Other issues mentioned in President Trump's proposal regarding the future of the Gaza Strip and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people are connected to a unified national position and relevant international laws and resolutions," the statement said, as per Al Jazeera.

"They will be addressed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly," the statement added.

The development comes after United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) issued a stern warning to Hamas, saying the militant group is "militarily trapped" and has been given a last chance to agree to a peace deal endorsed by regional and global powers.

