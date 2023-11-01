Hamas base in Gaza captured, 50 terrorists killed

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Force (IDF) reported that on Tuesday, as part of the expanded ground offensive, its armoured forces under the command of the Givati infantry brigade conquered a Hamas terrorist military stronghold in West Jabaliya, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

Approximately 50 terrorists were eliminated during the attack.

The captured stronghold was used by the commander of the Hamas Jabaliya Battalion for training in preparation for terrorist operations and their execution, according to the IDF.

It has firing positions and terror tunnels that were used, among other things, for the terrorists to move to the coastal area. Also, the stronghold held many weapons used by the terrorists.

The forces in the field located and destroyed tunnel shafts, weapons and military equipment. In addition, fighters located intelligence material in the compound. (ANI/TPS)

