Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar among 3 killed by Israel? IDF updates

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 17 : The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday that three terrorists have been eliminated during its operations in Gaza, one of whom can be Hamas chief and one of the masterminds behind the horrific October 7 attacks last year.

The IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) are investigating the possibility of Sinwar's death. But, the identities of the terrorists have not been officially confirmed at this stage.

During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed. In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2024

IDF shared a post on X and wrote, "During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar."

"At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed. In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution. SAID IDF," the post added.

This developments comes weeks after Israel eliminated another high-profile leader, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah through airstrikes in Lebanon.

Earlier, another senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, died in Iran. Though, Tehran and Hamas have accused Israel behind the attack, Israel has neither accepted nor denied the charge.

Recently, the IDF eliminated several high-ranking Hamas officials, including Rawhi Mushtaha, Head of the Hamas government in Gaza, and Sameh al-Siraj, who held the security portfolio in Hamas' political bureau.

On Tuesday, the IDF said some 20 Hamas operatives were killed in airstrikes and close-quarters combat in Jabaliya over the past day, Times of Israel reported.

Troops also located and destroyed a weapons depot and other weapons amid the fighting, according to the military.

"The operation will continue as long as necessary, while systematically striking and thoroughly destroying the terror infrastructure in the area," the military said.

On Monday, the IDF called on Palestinians in northern Gaza's Beit Hanoun, Jabaliya, and Beit Lahiya to evacuate to the Israeli-designated humanitarian zone in the Strip's south, as per Times of Israel.

A day earlier, the IDF said that it was preparing to evacuate civilians from all of north Gaza, and would increase the size of the humanitarian zone.

The zone, where the vast majority of the Gazan population currently resides, is where most humanitarian aid is being delivered. There are also field hospitals there.

The military also said it was opening up two evacuation routes for Palestinians along the Salah a-Din road and the coastal road. Aid groups have warned against repeated displacement of already malnourished Palestinians.

In the central Gaza Strip, the IDF said Tuesday the 14th Reserve Armored Brigade launched a new raid in the Bureij area, where it said troops were demolishing Hamas infrastructure and killing gunmen.

Also in the past day, the IDF said 70 Hamas sites were struck across the Gaza Strip by fighter jets and other aircraft.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the IDF and Shin Bet security agency said that three Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 onslaught were killed in airstrikes in recent days.

