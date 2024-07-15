Hamas claims killing Israeli soldiers in Rafah

Gaza, July 15 Hamas has claimed that its fighters killed and wounded some Israeli soldiers, who were trying to infiltrate Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Our fighters monitored a private Israeli force hiding inside a truck loaded with humanitarian aid ... then the soldiers entered a local Palestinian house and hid inside it," al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on Sunday in a press statement.

Al-Qassam said, "Our fighters clashed with the soldiers, attacking them with homemade shells, killing and wounding all of them."

The Israeli army has not commented on the incident yet, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has been waging a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 others were taken hostage.

