Hamas Commander Salah al-Din Za'ara eliminated in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 3 (ANI/ TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) revealed that last week it eliminated the terrorist Salah al-Din Za'ara, who served as the deputy commander of the Al-Furqan Battalion in the Hamas terror organization. Za'ara was killed on July 24, 2025.

Za'ara previously served as the commander of the battalion's combat support company and was responsible for directing and promoting numerous terror operations against Israeli civilians and IDF forces in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/ TPS)

