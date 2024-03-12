Hamas compound found as Israeli raids continue in Khan Yunis

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel uncovered a Hamas military compound and seized weapons as raids in the Hamad Towers district of Khan Yunis continued, the Israel Defence Forces said on Tuesday.

Over the past week, Israeli forces uncovered extensive terror infrastructure including a weapons factory, tunnel shafts, rocket launching positions and command centers among and beneath the residences. Large numbers of weapons, explosives and military equipment were also seized.

The complex of 40 residential buildings is named after Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who financed the project with hundreds of millions of dollars.

Soldiers from the elite Egoz Unit located a military compound containing weapons, including explosive devices, AK-47 rifles, and vests.

A terror squad was spotted trying to plant an explosive device adjacent to a compound in the Hamad area where Israeli troops were located. Ground forces directed an airstrike, eliminating the squad.

Elsewhere in Gaza, ground forces assisted by the Air Force struck a terrorist who fired mortar shells at Israeli territory. Fighter jets also struck Hamas military compounds and terrorist infrastructure.

Forces from Israel's Nahal Brigade located and dismantled rocket launchers that had been recently used. While dismantling the launchers, Palestinians fired two rockets. An airstrike eliminated the terrorists who fired the rockets. No Israeli forces were injured.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

